Christopher Nolan's daughter plays a character who gets her face melted off in spine-chilling Oppenheimer cameo: Report

Christopher Nolan spoke about casting daughter Flora Nolan last minute in a cameo role in his film Oppenheimer. According to a new report, the 22-year-old plays a character, who gets her face melted off in the film. Oppenheimer features actor Cillian Murphy in a role based on American theoretical physicist and scientist J Robert Oppenheimer, who is known as the 'father of the atomic bomb'. Also read: Stars exit Oppenheimer premiere amidst Hollywood actors' strike

Christopher Nolan poses at the premiere of his movie Oppenheimer in Paris on July 11, 2023. (AFP)

In a recent interview, Christopher Nolan confirmed that his eldest daughter makes a brief-yet-explosive cameo in Oppenheimer. He said he made a spur-of-the-moment decision to cast Flora Nolan in Oppenheimer, while she was visiting him on the sets during filming.

Christopher on daughter's Oppenheimer cameo

During an interview with The Telegraph, Christopher said, "We needed someone to do that small part of a somewhat experimental and spontaneous sequence. So it was wonderful to just have her sort of roll with it."

The report stated that Flora plays a nameless woman, who gets the 'flesh' on her face 'flayed' off in a dream that Cillian Murphy's titular character has.

Flora has previously played an extra in Christopher's 2014 film Interstellar. She is currently a student at the New York University Tisch School of Arts, as per a recent Deadline report.

Christopher Nolan on casting daughter

When asked to elaborate on what it was like to stage Flora's death in a 'spine-chilling' scene in Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan said he hoped he wasn't being made to sound like filmmaker Michael Powell, who had cast his 9-year-old son as a child-version of a serial killer in the 1960 film Peeping Tom.

Christopher Nolan said in the same interview, "But yes, I mean, gosh, you're not wrong. Truthfully, I try not to analyse my own intentions. But the point is that if you create the ultimate destructive power it will also destroy those who are near and dear to you... So I suppose this was my way of expressing that in what, to me, were the strongest possible terms."

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21. The film, which is based on the 2005 biography of Oppenheimer, also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Rami Malek, Casey Affleck, Kenneth Branagh, and more.

