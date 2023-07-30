Oppenheimer box office: Christopher Nolan's film makes 84.8 crore in India amid boycott calls

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer continues an impressive run at the Indian box office well into its second week. As per a Business Today report, the film is attracting great footfall despite the controversial scene where the titular character is seen evoking the Bhagavad Gita during a lovemaking scene. (Also Read: Barbenheimer box office opening week collection: Oppenheimer and Barbie together make ₹100 crore in India)

Oppenheimer's box office report

Cillian Murphy plays the porkpie hat- and cigar-loving physicist J Robert Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer released on July 21, along with Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Barbie, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. The Christopher Nolan directorial, along with Barbie, collectively made a total of ₹100 crore in their opening week at the Indian box office alone.

Oppenheimer alone raked in ₹73.20 crore in the first week, followed by additions of ₹4.35 crore and ₹7.25 crore on its second Friday and Saturday respectively. Its nine-day collection thus stands at ₹84.80 crore.

The film is likely to earn good numbers on the second Sunday as well, given the word-of-mouth and the terrific momentum at the Indian box office, along with the fact that Sunday is a holiday.

The Bhagavad Gita controversy

Ever since Oppenheimer released last Friday, a particular scene is being called out by a section of Indian viewers. The titular character of J Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, is shown having sex with psychologist Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh) as she asks him to read a verse from what appears to be a Sanskrit book, whose title or cover is not visible. On Jean's insistence, a confused Oppenheimer reads out the verse she points at: “Now, I am become Death, destroyer of the world.”

Anurag Thakur objects to the scene

According to sources of ANI, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has taken a stern view of the controversial scene. The minister has demanded absolute accountability from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in response to the objectionable scene.

The minister has directed the filmmakers to promptly remove the controversial scene from the film. Moreover, he has warned that stringent action will be taken against all CBFC members involved in approving the screening of the movie, as per sources of ANI.

Shobhaa De on the controversy

Shobhaa De watched Oppenheimer, took to Twitter on Wednesday and wrote, “#OppenheimerMovie left me speechless .Brilliant sounds hollow. Oh, about the controversy around the sex scene and the Bhagvad Gita... errrr....so many 5-Star hotels place The Gita and Bible in every room. Next to the bed, where countless couples copulate. Nobody objects @ianuragthakur.”

