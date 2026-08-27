Orlando Bloom exits Priyanka Chopra's survival thriller Reset days before filming, leaving crew furious

Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom has reportedly left the cast of the survival thriller Reset, which was scheduled to begin shooting in just a few days' time. The film is also led by Priyanka Chopra Jonas which was announced back in May 2026. This last minute exit is said to have thrown the makers into confusion as now they have to search for someone else to replace him.

Orlando Bloom's exit creates trouble

Orlando Bloom has reportedly walked out of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' upcoming survival thriller Reset just days before filming was due to begin.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Orlando Bloom was set to star in Reset and serve as an executive producer through his banner Amazing Owl. He was also expected to share the screen with Priyanka Chopra, who is producing the film under Purple Pebble Pictures. His departure comes after months of prep, with the team reportedly only days away from starting production.

According to TMZ, his sudden exit has left people involved with the film frustrated. His name was reportedly a key part of the independent project’s financing, while his international appeal was expected to help the film find a distributor and reach a wider audience.

Sources told the outlet that the timing has made things even harder for the cast and crew. While Orlando may not rely on the film financially, those working behind the scenes do, and his decision has reportedly led to what one source called “fiery resentment” towards the actor.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The exit has also put the production in a difficult spot. With the film’s financing reportedly tied to the combined star power of the stars, the makers now need to find a replacement quickly and avoid pushing back the shoot. Priyanka involved in finding Orlando's replacement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exit has also put the production in a difficult spot. With the film’s financing reportedly tied to the combined star power of the stars, the makers now need to find a replacement quickly and avoid pushing back the shoot. Priyanka involved in finding Orlando's replacement {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The team is now said to be considering three names to step into Orlando Bloom’s role. Priyanka, who is also producing the film, is expected to be closely involved in the decision. With filming just days away, the makers will have to lock in a replacement soon to avoid further disruption to the shoot.

What Reset is about

Reset comes from writer Jordan Rawlins and director Matt Smukler, known for the 2020 drama Wildflower. The survival thriller follows Priyanka's character as she wakes up stranded in the wilderness with no memory of how she ended up there. While trying to stay alive and piece together what happened, she crosses paths with a charming stranger played by Orlando Bloom. He may be her best chance of making it out, but she has no idea if she can actually trust him or what he really wants.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Matt had earlier explained why he believed Chopra and Bloom were right for the film. Speaking to Deadline, he said: “I was looking for a pairing where attraction and mistrust could effortlessly coexist. Priyanka and Orlando have this uncanny ability to make you believe both at once. Their chemistry is undeniable.”

Priyanka Chopra's packed slate

Priyanka Chopra has several projects lined up despite the latest development with Reset. She is currently wrapping up SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit theatres in April 2027.

Beyond Varanasi, Chopra will be seen in Nicholas Stoller's comedy Judgment Day alongside Will Ferrell, Zac Efron and Regina Hall. She is also set to headline Mira Nair's Amri, where she will portray legendary painter Amrita Sher-Gil.

What Orlando Bloom is working on next

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Orlando Bloom was last seen in the psychological boxing thriller The Cut, which hit screens in 2024. He will next be seen in Bucking Fastard, directed by Werner Herzog, which is set to premiere at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2026.