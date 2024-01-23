When and where to watch Oscar 2024 nominations live: 5 things to know

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday. If this year's Golden Globes or Critics Choice Awards are anything to go by, Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon are some of the titles poised to get nominated in top categories. Also read: Critics Choice Awards 2024 snubs and surprises, and how they affect the Oscars Oscar 2024 nominations: Will Margot Robbie's Barbie and Cillian Murphy-starrer Oppenheimer dominate?

Ahead, find out everything you need to know about the nominations for the 96th annual Academy Awards, including how to watch the Oscar 2024 nominations in India as the nominees for each category are announced live.

When are Oscar 2024 nominations?

The nominations will be revealed live on Tuesday, January 23 at 8:30 am (ET) in the US from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. In India, the live announcement will start around 7pm IST.

Where to watch Oscar 2024 nominations live

The nominations announcement can be viewed live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy’s digital platforms such as on YouTube.

Who is announcing Oscar 2024 nominations?

This year, actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid will reveal the nominees in each of the 23 categories. Last year, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams were given the announcement duties.

When is the 2024 Oscars ceremony?

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10, Sunday. Hosted once again by US television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, the awards will take place 7pm onwards in the US (around 5.30am in India on Monday).

Oscar 2024 nominations expectations

After a huge year for cinema, which saw Barbie and Oppenheimer dominate the global box office, Poor Things, The Holdovers and Killers of the Flower Moon are also expected to feature heavily, when the Oscar nominations are announced on Tuesday.

Anatomy of a Fall, Maestro, The Zone of Interest, Past Lives and American Fiction are also seen as hot favourites. Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr and Da'Vine Joy Randolph are expected to score acting nominations.

