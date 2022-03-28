Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriends, takes dig at event with ‘3 women to host' comment

The Oscars 2022 was hosted by three actors Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. They started their speech cracking jokes aimed at The Power of the Dog, JK Simmons, and Samuel L Jackson. At the event, Amy joked in the opening monologue that hiring the three of them was cheaper than one man. She also took a dig at actor Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriends. (Also Read | Oscars 2022 live updates)

Amy Schumer said, “Leonardo DiCaprio what can I even say about him? He has done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner greener planet for his girlfriends. Because he's older and they are younger. Ok you got it.” Many actors in the audience, including Jessica Chastain, gasped at her remark.

She also took a jibe about King Richard and Being the Ricardos. “The innovation to make a movie about Lucille Ball without even a moment that’s funny,” Amy said about Being the Ricardos. She also added, “Not your fault, Nicole--you’re great.” Speaking on the selection of hosts this year, Amy said, “This year, the Academy hired three women to host because it’s cheaper than hiring one man.”

After Regina and Wanda described the communities they represent, Amy joked, “And I’m representing unbearable white women who call the cops when you get a little too loud.”

Wanda said, “There was a lot of snubs this year: Rachel Zegler for West Side Story, Jennifer Hudson for Respect and Lady Gaga and Jared Leto for House of Random Accents." Amy added, “You know what’s in the In Memoriam package this year? The Golden Globes.” As the audience reacted to the joke, Amy added, “They didn’t have any Black members.”

Among other topics covered during the monologue were Covid-19, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, LeBron James’ hairline in Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill. After the monologue concluded, Wanda a member of the LGBTQ community, said, “We’re gonna have a great night, and for you people in Florida, we’re gonna have a gay night.” She referred to the ceremony as, “Where movie lovers unite and watch TV.”

This year’s ceremony marks the first time in 35 years that three people have shared hosting duties. It's the first time ever that three women have been given the honour. The most recent Oscars ceremony to feature a host was the 2018 event when Jimmy Kimmel was given the responsibility. The 94th annual Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

