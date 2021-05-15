Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Paradise City: John Travolta and Bruce Willis to reunite 27 years after Pulp Fiction
Paradise City: John Travolta and Bruce Willis to reunite 27 years after Pulp Fiction

Actors Bruce Willis and John Travolta will star in Chuck Russell's action film Paradise City. They were last seen together onscreen in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 01:51 PM IST
John Travolta and Bruce Willis shared screen together in 1994's Pulp Fiction.

Actors Bruce Willis and John Travolta will work together again for the first time in 27 years in the Chuck Russell's action drama Paradise City. The film's production is expected to begin in Maui, Hawaii.

According to Deadline, Bruce will play a renegade bounty hunter, Ryan Swan, who must make his way through the Hawaiian crime world to wreak vengeance on the kingpin, played by John, who had murdered his father.

The project is expected to be similar to Miami Vice but with bounty hunters instead of cops. Thai actor and model Praya Lundberg has landed the lead female role in the movie.

The action drama is the fourth time the two actors have worked on the same project, but only the second time that the duo appeared onscreen together. They were last seen together Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction.

Bruce had voiced baby Mikey to John's James in TriStar's Look Who's Talking and Look Who's Talking Too in 1989 and 1990 respectively.

Corey Large, who has produced and executive produced several Bruce features including Cosmic Sin, Breach, Apex, Marauders, Acts of Violence, First Kill, Fire With Fire, Extraction, Vice, The Prince and Precious Cargo, is co-writing Paradise City with his writing partner Ed John Drake.

Corey has been looking to make this Bruce and John reteam since 2006. He will also star as part of Bruce' bounty hunting posse in the film. Hawaii plays a big character in the script and it was important for the production to shoot there.

