Bruce Willis regrets ‘error in judgment’ after he was asked to leave store for refusing to wear a mask
- Bruce Willis was clicked without a mask at a pharmacy in Los Angeles on Monday. He later said that it was an 'error in judgment'.
Hollywood star Bruce Willis responded to reports that he was asked to leave a pharmacy on Monday for refusing to wear a mask. He called it an ‘error in judgment’ and urged everyone to follow safety precautions amid the still raging Covid-19 pandemic.
Willis was clicked without a mask at a pharmacy in Los Angeles on Monday. He reportedly left without completing his purchase. After his photos without a mask in public were shared online, he received a lot of backlash.
“It was an error in judgment. Be safe out there everyone and let's continue to mask up,” Willis told People in a statement.
Earlier, Page Six reported that other shoppers were upset with Willis’ refusal to wear a mask at the store. He had a bandanna tied around his neck but he did not use it to cover his nose and mouth.
Interestingly, Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis has been advocating the importance of wearing masks. In an Instagram post last year, she wrote, “I wear a mask to protect myself, my family and you. Yeah, it’s annoying but what are the other options? Not many. So I’m going to wash my hands, continue to social distance and when I can’t, I’ll be #wearingadamnmask.”
She also shared a picture with him and their two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, in which they were all seen wearing masks.
The Covid-19 pandemic is spiralling in Los Angeles, with the county nearing 1 million confirmed cases. Officials have also issued a warning about a future surge of hospitalisations.
