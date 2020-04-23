e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Bruce Willis is quarantining with ex Demi Moore and not wife Emma Heming. Here’s why

Bruce Willis is quarantining with ex Demi Moore and not wife Emma Heming. Here’s why

Bruce Willis’ daughter Scout has explained why her father is quarantining with ex-wife Demi Moore and not with his wife Emma Heming and their children.

hollywood Updated: Apr 23, 2020 14:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bruce Willis and the family pose for a picture.
Bruce Willis is under lockdown with his ex-wife Demi Moore and not his wife Emma Heming. There’s a reason. Willis’ daughter, Scout, during a podcast appearance explained the situation, saying that she finds it ‘cute’.

“It’s just so funny because to me they’re just like my super f***ing weird parents but to everyone else, there’s like this different level,” she said. Willis and Moore raised eyebrows when they posed for a quarantine picture together in matching pyjamas. Reacting to Moore’s Instagram post, captioned ‘Family bonding’, Heming had written in the comments, “At its finest. love and miss you guys.” Willis and Moore were married from 1987 to 2000. He married Heming in 2009.

 

View this post on Instagram

Family bonding 💚

A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore) on

 

Scout explained, “My stepmum was going to come up here too with my little sisters ... but my younger sister ... at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f***ing with hypodermic needles that she found, so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot.” And so Emma was forced to remain in Los Angeles with her two kids, while Willis stayed with Moore and the others at the family home in Sun Valley.

“It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute. They’re both such nerdy, adorable ‘90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in LA,” Scout said.

