Bruce Willis is quarantining with ex Demi Moore and not wife Emma Heming. Here’s why

hollywood

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 14:43 IST

Bruce Willis is under lockdown with his ex-wife Demi Moore and not his wife Emma Heming. There’s a reason. Willis’ daughter, Scout, during a podcast appearance explained the situation, saying that she finds it ‘cute’.

“It’s just so funny because to me they’re just like my super f***ing weird parents but to everyone else, there’s like this different level,” she said. Willis and Moore raised eyebrows when they posed for a quarantine picture together in matching pyjamas. Reacting to Moore’s Instagram post, captioned ‘Family bonding’, Heming had written in the comments, “At its finest. love and miss you guys.” Willis and Moore were married from 1987 to 2000. He married Heming in 2009.

Scout explained, “My stepmum was going to come up here too with my little sisters ... but my younger sister ... at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f***ing with hypodermic needles that she found, so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot.” And so Emma was forced to remain in Los Angeles with her two kids, while Willis stayed with Moore and the others at the family home in Sun Valley.

“It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute. They’re both such nerdy, adorable ‘90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in LA,” Scout said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more