Paramount celebrates Mean Girls Day by sharing film on TikTok in a unique 23-clip format

October 3 is a special occasion for fans of the cult classic Mean Girls. The 2004 teen comedy starred Lindsay Lohan, Jonathan Bennett, Rachel McAdams, and Tina Fey among others.

Paramount Takes on TikTok: 'Mean Girls' Movie Release on 'Mean Girls Day (MeanGirls/Twitter.X)(Twitter. X)

On this day, Aaron Samuels (Jonathan), famously asked Cady Heron (Lindsay), "What day is it?" to which, she said, "It's October 3rd." This fan-favourite moment gave birth to Mean Girls Day.

As fans gear up for the Mean Girls Day celebration, Paramount Pictures didn't fall far behind in joining the festivities. The studio launched an official TikTok account, where fans can watch the entire movie for free, but there's a catch.

The full 107-minute film has been divided into 23 separate clips. This approach aligns with a common method used by many to share copyrighted content on platforms like TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

These short clips help circumvent limitations on video length and avoid detection by copyright protection algorithms. Paramount seems to try to outsmart pirates using their own tactics. It goes without saying that Paramount is not just any studio; it's certainly embracing a different approach.

The clips appear to be of higher quality in comparison to random snippets from shows such as Good Doctor and Young Sheldon that frequently populate TikTok feeds.

Paramount has even gone the extra mile by labelling each part for easy tracking. For those who prefer to watch Mean Girls in its entirety, the film is currently available for streaming on Paramount Plus.

In the past, some studios have released entire episodes of their shows on platforms like YouTube and, more recently, X. This strategy is typically aimed at attracting potential subscribers to the streaming service where the series is primarily hosted.

However, it is unusual to see a studio adopting marketing tactics similar to those who are pirating its content, especially for a movie that is likely older than the majority of TikTok's user base.