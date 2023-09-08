Barbie's comes to digital platforms next week, IMAX release to follow

Barbie and her dreamhouse are coming to your homes next week as they roll onto digital movie platforms. Mark your calendars for September 12, because the box office sensation, which raked in $1.38 billion globally, will be available for purchase at $29.99 or for rent at $24.99 on various digital platforms. This includes popular services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and more. Barbie comes to digital platforms on September 12, with an IMAX release on September 22.(Barbie)

Directed by the talented Greta Gerwig, known for her work on films like "Little Women" and "Lady Bird," this musical comedy takes viewers on a delightful journey with Stereotypical Barbie, portrayed by Margot Robbie, who also serves as an executive producer. Barbie grapples with an existential crisis, leading her to leave the pink paradise of Barbie Land in search of answers in the real world.

The star-studded cast includes heartthrob Ryan Gosling as Ken, with Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kate McKinnon, Kingsley Ben-Adir, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, and Ariana Greenblatt embodying various iterations of Barbie and Ken.

For fans eagerly anticipating the return to Barbie's world, Warner Bros. has a special treat in store. The summer blockbuster will enjoy a one-week IMAX release starting September 22, complete with exclusive post-credits footage – a rare addition not found in the current theatrical version.

Director Greta Gerwig expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support from Barbie enthusiasts worldwide, emphasizing the film's journey from the big screen to the colossal IMAX experience. Gerwig's direction also marks her historic achievement as the first solo female director to cross the $1 billion milestone at the global box office.

Barbie's enduring appeal, as noted by Margot Robbie, makes her a captivating and complex icon. "She's always been evolving," Robbie mused during a conversation with the cast. "I feel like this movie's the next evolution."

So, get ready to embrace the magic of Barbie and Ken as they navigate life's twists and turns on your screens, whether through the digital release or the larger-than-life IMAX experience.

