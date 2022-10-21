Paris Hilton decks up in ethnic outfits on India visit; gives shoutout to local designers: 'Love these gorgeous looks'

Paris Hilton arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor, singer, DJ, and heiress was in India for the launch of her new fragrance. This was Paris Hilton's fourth visit to India, as per reports. Paris, who flew out of Mumbai on Thursday night, shared videos of herself wearing ethnic outfits during her recent trip. Also read: Paris Hilton arrives in Mumbai carrying portable fan in hand; clicks selfies with fans at airport

Paris took to Instagram Stories to share glimpse of various lehengas and traditional Indian looks that she tried in Mumbai. She also gave a shoutout to Indian designer labels and showcased the jewellery and outfits that she received as gifts during her brief India visit. Paris took to Instagram Reels, and shared a video of herself dressed in a stunning lavender lehenga. She shared more make-up free clips of herself trying out a red outfit, and some more lehengas.

She wrote in her caption, “Love wearing and supporting local designers, when I travel. In love with these gorgeous looks from Indian designer Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika… Which one should I wear to my Paris Hilton Fragrances launch?” She added a series of emojis to her caption. Paris also took to Instagram Stories and wrote to the designer label, “Thank you for all the gorgeous gifts.” She also shared a series of videos on Instagram Stories showcasing the red outfit she chose to wear to her fragrance launch event in Mumbai. Along with a fire emoji, she wrote, “Fit (outfit) check.”

Paris Hilton wore a series of ethnic Indian looks.

Paris also created a new ‘highlight’ on Instagram to showcase her outings in India. Earlier, she was seen mingling with the crowd at Mumbai airport as she arrived in the country. She also posed for selfies with fans, before striking a few poses for the paparazzi gathered outside the airport. Paris also shared a video of the welcome she received at the airport on Instagram Stories as she thanked fans.

Paris Hilton also gave a glimpse of her jewellery collection.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur is part of the well-known Hilton family that owns the Hilton Hotels, among other businesses. Paris has acted in films, released songs, and also worked as a DJ in her decades-long career in the entertainment industry. Her first visit to India was in 2011; she later also visited Goa in 2012.

