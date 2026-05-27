Paris Hilton reveals there are 100k explicit deepfake images of her, slams AI porn: 'They sold my pain for clicks'

Actor, reality star, and billionaire heiress Paris Hilton reiterated her stance against artificial intelligence-generated deepfake porn on the internet. On Tuesday, Paris shared a video on social media that featured clips from her speech at the Capitol from earlier this year, as well as a new testimony backing the Defiance Act, a bill that aims to give survivors of AI porn a legal remedy.

Paris supports the Defiance Act

Paris Hilton has doubled down on her support to AOC's Defiance Act. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello,File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

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Paris had joined House Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and Laurel Lee at the Capitol in Washington DC in January to lend support to the Defiance Act. In the video shared Tuesday, Paris is seen speaking at the dias. She says, “I know today that there are over 100,000 explicit deepfake images of me made by AI. Not one of them is real, not one of them is consensual.”

Paris first faced online sexual abuse over two decades ago after a sex tape featuring her and then-boyfriend Rick Salomon was leaked onto the internet. Paris sued the company that released the tape, Kahatani Ltd., for $30 million for violation of privacy and emotional distress. Referring to the 2003 scandal, she added, “They sold my pain for clicks, and then they told me to be quiet, to move on, to even be grateful for the attention. Too many women are afraid to exist online or sometimes to exist at all. Now, I have a daughter. She is just two and a half years old, and I would go to the ends of the earth to protect her. But I can't protect her from this. Not yet! And that's why I am here. I am Paris Hilton - a woman, a wife, a mom, a survivor, and what was done to me was wrong. I will keep telling the truth to protect every woman, every girl, every survivor now and for the future.”

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{{^usCountry}} In another video, Paris reiterated her support for the Defiance Act, stating, “This act would make it so that victims can go into court and sue because there is no law to regulate it now. I want my children to be in a world that is safe, so I'm gonna do everything in my power to help make that happen.” What is the Defiance Act? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another video, Paris reiterated her support for the Defiance Act, stating, “This act would make it so that victims can go into court and sue because there is no law to regulate it now. I want my children to be in a world that is safe, so I'm gonna do everything in my power to help make that happen.” What is the Defiance Act? {{/usCountry}}

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The DEFIANCE Act (Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits Act) is a bipartisan federal bill spearheaded by AOC and Laurel Lee that grants victims of non-consensual deepfake pornography and intimate digital forgeries the right to take civil action against perpetrators. Speaking about it in January, AOC had said the bill was important because “we have seen an absolute explosion in AI-generated images used to sexually harass victims and children”.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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