Paris Hilton ties the knot in a star-studded ceremony. See pics of her bridal gown, huge engagement ringh

Paris Hilton has tied the knot with her entrepreneur Carter Reum. The couple got engaged in February this year.
Paris Hilton ties the knot with Carter Reum.(Instagram)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 05:21 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

American socialite Paris Hilton has tied the knot with entrepreneur Carter Reum in a lavish ceremony at her late grandfather's Bel-Air estate. The ceremony was a star-studded affair that included A-list guests.

Paris confirmed the news on Instagram and shared a photo of her custom Oscar de la Renta bridal gown. She wrote, “My forever begins today... 11/11 #JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum." In the picture, she flashed her impressive engagement ring at the camera as she held her veil over her face.

The bridesmaids- Halle Hammond, Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff (wife of Paris’s brother Barron Hilton II), Kim Richard’s daughter Whitney Davis, and Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufrie wore pink dresses designed by Alice + Olivia. Other A-lister guests who attended the ceremony were, Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson, and Bebe Rexha.

Paris and Carter announced they were engaged in February after more than a year of dating.

"When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There's no one I'd rather spend forever with," Paris added.

Paris opened up about her relationship with Carter in January and told Mara Schiavocampo on her podcast, The Trend Reporter with Mara, “He’s just my dream guy… [Carter’s] 100 percent [the one]. We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that. So, I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have like a real life.” 

