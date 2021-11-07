Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Kanye West says Kim Kardashian is still his wife, amid ongoing divorce
Kanye West says Kim Kardashian is still his wife, amid ongoing divorce

  • According to TMZ, Kanye West believes Kim Kardashian is still his wife because there "ain't no paperwork". The two have been going through a divorce, which has remained very amicable for several months now. 
Kanye West says Kim Kardashian is still his wife, amid ongoing divorce(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 07:41 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Washington [us]

Seems like for Grammy winner Kanye West his relationship is still not fully over with his wife Kim Kardashian, as he says she is still his 'wife', despite their ongoing divorce.

Ye recently appeared in an interview on Revolt TV's 'Drink Champs' where he talked about music, money, fashion and family, but the part about his relationship with Kim seemed to cause the most buzz.

As per TMZ, the dad of four says Kim is still his wife because there "ain't no paperwork". The two have been going through a divorce, which has remained very amicable for several months now, but it hasn't yet been finalized.

Fans and followers have seen both of them supporting each other in recent career endeavours. Kim supported Ye at 'Donda' listening events and Kanye joined Kim in NYC when she hosted 'SNL.'

However, despite all of those things, the divorce was still moving forward and most recently, Kim bought the couple's Hidden Hills estate from Kanye for USD 23 million, which was a sure sign the divorce won't be called off.

On a related note, Kim has been making headlines for the past few days for her secret outings with comedian Pete Davidson. The two were first spotted at Knott's Berry Farm in CA before hitting a restaurant in NYC for a dinner date. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
