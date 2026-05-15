Pete Davidson breakup? Split with Elsie Hewitt reported due to this reason, months after having baby

Comedian and actor Pete Davidson has reportedly split up with Elsie Hewitt months after the two saw the birth of their daughter. Scottie was born in December 2025 and now the duo are no longer together, as per The Sun. Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt welcomed their daughter in December 2025. (X/@PopBase)

Notably, Davidson and Hewitt have not officially commented on the matter. Davidson and Hewitt reportedly began dating in March 2025, as per Page Six, and at the time the 32-year-old Saturday Night alum had said he was ‘very happy’ to be in a romance with a person ‘very different’ from girls he'd dated in the past.

The two went public later that month with a Palm Beach vacation that had no dearth of PDA. Hewitt showed off her baby bump in July 2025, via an Instagram post. She had written “welp now everyone knows we had sex,” while sharing a carousel of photos that showed the two of them and ultrasound photos.

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There was a bunny themed baby shower and then their daughter was born on December 12. Hewitt wrote at the time on social media “our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025.” The couple's child's full name – Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson – was also shared at this time. However, things soon began to go downhill as per reports.

Page Six cited a source who told the publication earlier this month that Davidson and Hewitt were ‘navigating relationship struggles’. The source further told the publication that it was ‘unclear’ if things would end between the two. However, now it seems as though that is the very reality that has come to pass.

Sources spoke to The Sun about the reported breakup, sharing their reasons for why Davidson and Hewitt might have split. Here's all you need to know.

Why Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt reportedly split? As per The Sun, Davidson and Hewitt split due to the comedian's busy schedule after Scottie's arrival. “Pete has been traveling so much for work, but Elsie was craving more support from him at home after their daughter was born,” an insider told the publication. “It was very hard for him because, obviously, he has to work to make money,” they added.

Another insider said “They are just focusing 100% on Scottie,” noting that the breakup apparently happened recently. They noted that working out co-parenting is top priority for both Davidson and Hewitt amid their reported split.

Davidson has dated the likes of Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, and Emily Ratajkowski. Meanwhile, Hewitt was romantically involved with Jason Sudeikis of Ted Lasso fame, and Benny Blanco, who's now married to Selena Gomez.