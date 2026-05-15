Barbara Palvin announces pregnancy with Dylan Sprouse: See sonogram photo and relationship timeline

The couple posted on Instagram with a carousel of photos, including a sonogram showing their baby making the "rock on" hand gesture. Sprouse and Palvin also matched the pose in one of the image in the carousel, while Palvin simply captioned the post with three "sign of the horns" emojis.

Supermodel Barbara Palvin and her husband, actor Dylan Sprouse are expecting their first child together. Palvin made the pregnancy announcement in the most stylish way possible, on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14, where she stepped out in a baby-blue gown, cradling her baby bump with both hands. The couple then made it official on Instagram .

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How Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin's love story began The couple's romance started at a party in 2017. Palvin had cut Sprouse in line while entering the event, leading him to call her out for it. And her response was, "What are you, a hot-dog vendor?" according to People. Despite the cheeky start, the two hit it off. Palvin followed Sprouse on Instagram and he slid into her DMs shortly after.

"I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number,'" Sprouse told W Magazine in February 2019. "And she didn't message me for six months."

When Sprouse headed to China for a six-month shoot, Palvin finally reached out and then flew all the way there for their first date. She told People Now in May 2019 that she had known she wanted to be with him from the "first minute" they met. The pair officially began dating in June 2018 and went Instagram official that August.

By November 2018, Palvin was already gushing about the relationship. "I feel like I found the perfect guy," she told Vogue Australia. "He's very kind and gentle."

They got engaged privately in September 2022 but did not announce it until June 2023. "We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement," Sprouse told V Magazine. Palvin agreed, saying, "We just want to do it on our time."

Just one month after going public with the news, the couple tied the knot in July 2023 in Palvin's home country of Hungary, according to People. Sprouse later revealed he had proposed to her in Big Sur, California, during a February 2024 appearance on the Tamron Hall Show.

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How Barbara and Dylan keep marriage strong Since getting married, the two have been open about what keeps their relationship strong. During a February 2025 conversation with People, Palvin shared that they have a firm rule about staying close. "When I travel, he's there with me and we're not away from each other," she said. "When he's on set, I try to visit him. We have this rule that we're not supposed to be away from each other longer than two, three weeks."

The couple have also publicly supported each other throughout their relationship. When Barbara Palvin returned to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2018 after a six-year break, Dylan Sprouse surprised her with a bag of Shake Shack burgers, according to People.

He also supported her at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in both 2024 and 2025. In 2024, People captured a video of Sprouse cheering from the audience and shouting, "I love you, baby!" to his wife.