Lainey Wilson wedding: Who is Devlin Hodges? All on ex-NFL star's net worth, family

Country singer Lainey Wilson and former NFL quarterback Devlin Hodges are officially married. The couple tied their knot on May 10 at The Ruskin in Tennessee after getting engaged earlier this year, according to Vogue. Lainey Wilson and Devlin "Duck" Hodges tied the knot on May 10 at The Ruskin. (Instagram/ @laineywilson)

Wilson wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown featuring tiny Japanese cherry blossoms, while Hodges dressed in a bespoke suit by D Lacquaniti which was completed with custom boots and a cowboy hat.

The couple got engaged in February 2025, after Hodges set up a surprise proposal at the George Jones estate.

Who is Devlin 'Duck' Hodges? Long before he became known as Lainey Wilson's husband, Hodges built a name for himself in football. Born and raised in Alabama, Hodges nicknamed “Duck” was a standout quarterback at Samford University, where he broke the all-time FCS passing record previously held by NFL legend Steve McNair, throwing for 14,584 career yards, according to ESPN. He also won the Walter Payton Award which is the FCS equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

Despite those achievements, Hodges went undrafted and had to fight for every opportunity. He worked his way from a rookie minicamp tryout all the way to starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. "When it comes to football, I always prepare like I'm going to be the guy," Hodges told ESPN. "I just have a lot of belief in myself."

His nickname "Duck" came from his deep love of duck hunting and duck calling. He won the 2009 Junior World Duck Calling Contest at just 7 years old and even won the Alabama state duck calling championship as an adult, according to ESPN. And he currently works as a realtor, according to People.

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Devlin Hodges' net worth and family Hodges' net worth is reported to be around $780,000, according to Salary Sport. His career NFL earnings included a total salary of $780,000 in 2021, $142,800 in 2020, and various payments in 2019. A source close to the couple told Star magazine that "neither one of them is a mega-millionaire," with Wilson's fortune reported at around $4 million and Hodges' at $780,000.

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Hodges grew up in a close-knit family in Alabama. His mother Amy and father Zane were central figures in shaping who he became as his dad introduced him to both ice hockey and duck hunting from a very young age, according to ESPN. He also has a younger brother named Duncan, with whom he shared many duck hunting and calling sessions growing up.

Wilson has spoken warmly about Hodges, calling him her "biggest supporter" and "biggest cheerleader." "He's just the place that I get to call home and I'm lucky to have him and I think he's pretty dang lucky to have me, too," she told People.