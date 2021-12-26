Post Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans rediscover love for Andrew Garfield, petition to ‘make The Amazing Spider-Man 3’

Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers ahead.

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home is breaking world records at the box office. The film marked the return of previous Spider-Man actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Now, fans are requesting the Marvel and Sony to bring back Andrew in a solo The Amazing Spider-Man film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Andrew played Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The third instalment, The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and its sequels were canceled in 2015.

Now, after fans saw Andrew in Spider-Man: No Way Home, they demanded Sony Entertainment and MCU to bring back Andrew as Spider-Man. Sharing a picture from the latest Spider-Man film, one fan said, “Andrew Garfield deserves his own Spider-Man trilogy. Let’s come together to make sure he gets it and trend #MakeTASM3 worldwide today.” Another one said, “Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker/Spider-Man is perfection #MakeTASM3.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another fan requested the makers for Andrew's return with a meme in which he called him the “real” Spider-Man. While one said, “We need more Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man, he deserves to finish his trilogy #MakeTASM3.”

Another Spider-Man fan tweeted, “Andrew Garfield deserves to complete his story. #MakeTASM3.” Addressing the #MakeTASM3 trend, another one said, “Now I’m seeing a lot of make TASM 3 tweets, and even though TASM 2 wasn’t all that amazing, I still want Andrew to receive a closure for his films cause he absolutely fucking deserves it. Make it happen Sony and Marvel. #MakeTASM3.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Amazing Spider-Man film series received a poor reception from the audience. In a 2014 Daily Beast interview, Andrew talked about it and said “I think what happened was, through the pre-production, production, and post-production, when you have something that works as a whole, and then you start removing portions of it – because there was even more of it than was in the final cut, and everything was related. Once you start removing things and saying, ‘No, that doesn’t work,’ then the thread is broken, and it’s hard to go with the flow of the story.”

There were also reports that Andrew was fired from the role. In 2014 after the infamous Sony hack, it was revealed in an email that Andrew was ‘let go’ from the role after he didn't show up at an event where Sony chief Kaz Hirai was supposed to announce The Amazing Spider-Man 3 for a 2017 release. Andrew said that he didn't show up because he was ill.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a report, the email read, “Here we are about one hour away from our Gala event and Andrew decides he doesn’t want to attend. He has a rather scruffy beard and he just wants to be left alone.”

Read More: The real reason why Andrew Garfield was fired as Spider-Man, replaced by Tom Holland

In 2016 when Andrew was asked if he was fired, he told Guardian “No, I don’t think so. What I’ll proudly say is that I didn’t compromise who I was, I was only ever myself. And that might have been difficult for some people.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON