‘Pray for Jamie Foxx’: ‘Ailing’ actor's friend pleads with fans while the star still remains hospitalized

Jamie Foxx continues to be hospitalized for undisclosed "medical complications". While Foxx's actual condition remains unknown, his friend Charlie Mack, took to Instagram on Monday and asked his fans to pray for the Oscar-winning actor.

Jamie Foxx

In an emotional and inspiring post, Charlie shared a picture with the message "Pray for Foxx!!!".

Good morning IG, I need you all to constantly keep our beloved brotha @iamjamiefoxx up whom we all lo❤️e & care for dearly in our Hearts, Minds & Prayers!!!! We need you back Bro. As I always state a true champion isn’t the one that wins, it’s the one that meets & overcomes adversity!! You’re test becomes your testimony!! We all can’t wait to receive you back home to celebrate, laugh with and applaud you!! With the mercy from Allah The Creator of the Heavens & Earth!!! Oh Allah I come before you yet once again humbly asking please heal & restore our brotha @iamjamiefoxx stronger & better than before!!! I have absolutely no shame in asking pleading & begging for your merciful healing powers over our brotha now in your time not ours for miracle. I must & will thank you in advance your gracious humble servant Kareem Abdullah aka Charlie Mack Ameen!," posted Charlie.

In the second week of April, the 55-year-old had got hospitalized in Atlanta, Georgia where he was present for the filming of his upcoming movie “Back in Action". Back then, Foxx's 29-year-old daughter, Corinne had informed fans about the actor's health situation and requested privacy.

Few weeks ago, comedian and actor Martin Lawrence while attending his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, had spoken about Foxx's health in an interview to Extra.

"I hear he's doing better… My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood," Lawrence had said.

"Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person," he added.