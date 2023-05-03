Queen Camilla won't forgive Prince Harry for “Spare” revelations

Prince Harry's stepmother queen Camilla was miffed with him after the release of his memoir "Spare", as per a recent report by Fox News Digital. In "Spare", Harry accused Camilla of leaking private conversations involving the royal family to the media in lieu of favourable stories about herself. Harry, Charles III and Camilla (Getty Images)

Notably, several well wishers and fans of the royal family once held Camilla responsible for King Charles' divorce with Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William’s mother. In interviews to promote "Spare", Harry accused Camilla of trying to refurbish her image with the British people by getting positive stories about herself published in lieu of providing private information about the royal family.

ALSO READ| ‘Any woman who isnt…’: Andrew Tate posts yet another 'misogynistic' tweet

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen who has been producing programs about the British royal family for 20 years, has talked about Camilla's reaction to the accusations by Harry.

"I know from various people who are close to her [that] she was pretty furious with what was being said about her," Bullen claimed to Fox News Digital.

"But she is not someone that is going to be phoning Harry or [his wife] Meghan [Markle] and shouting down on the phone at them." he added.

Bullen further highlighted that although Camilla had moved on from the bombshell episode, she won't forget it and won't forgive Harry for the accusations.

"She just moves on. I don’t think she’s necessarily going to forgive, and I don’t think she’s necessarily going to forget. But it is not something that she dwells on, I’m told. She plays a much longer game, and she plays with a much straighter bat. She was, I’m told, annoyed by what was said but moved on pretty quickly from what was said," shared Bullen.

Bullen also provided insight into Camilla's principle of "never complain, never explain" akin to Queen Elizabeth II's motto in public.

"We’ve made a number of documentaries with the Duchess of Cornwall, now the queen. It was the only time she’s ever allowed cameras to follow her. We’ve done both of those documentaries. What you find from her is she’s incredibly matter-of-fact. She is the classic never complain, never explain. She just gets on with it. But she’s tough," shared Bullen.

Meanwhile, King Charles' coronation after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, is set to happen on Saturday, May 6, 2023. As per reports, Prince Harry will attend the coronation ceremony while his wife Meghan Markle will be at their home in California with their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.