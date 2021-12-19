Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
hollywood

Priyanka Chopra does namaste at The Matrix Resurrections premiere, helps Jada Pinkett Smith with her dress. Watch

Priyanka Chopra greeted the audience with a namaste as she joined The Matrix Resurrections co-stars Keanu Reeves, Jada Pinkett Smith at the film's US premiere. 
Priyanka Chopra at The Matrix Resurrections premiere in California on Saturday. (Reuters/AP)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 10:49 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Priyanka Chopra united with the cast members of her Hollywood film, The Matrix Resurrections, at its grand premiere in California, US. The actor stood bright in a blingy gown as she joined Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris and others at the red carpet. 

Priyanka was seen greeting co-star Jada and few others with a hug on stage as well as greeting the audience with a namaste.

Cast members stand for photos outside the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections on Saturday at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) (AP)
It seems Priyanka chose to bring the colours of her onscreen character Sati's costume into her red carpet outfit as she arrived in the one-shoulder silver and red gown with a thigh high slit. The actor topped it up with dramatic eye makeup and left her hair loose on one side. 

Meanwhile, Jada was in a pink ruffled gown and ear accessories, Keanu was in his usual suited up look while Neil was in a double-shaded suit. At one point, as everyone from cast came together for a pictures, Priyanka even helped Jada with her dress.

Priyanka joins the franchise as Sati in The Matrix Resurrections, which brings back Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe. A day before, a scene from the film was shared on a TV show and showed Priyanka, Jada and Keanu having a conversation in a forest. 

During her recent appearance on TV shw, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Priyanka admitted that she kept the film script in a "vault" to keep its twists secret while preparing for her role. According to People magazine, Priyanka also said that the Matrix universe shifted her expectations from cinema.

She said she would try to "talk about existential theories, when I didn't even understand what the word meant" after seeing The Matrix. "It really shifted me and it shifted my expectations from cinema... I had such larger expectations when I watched movies," she explained.

The Matrix Resurrections will release in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22.

