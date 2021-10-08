Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priyanka Chopra gushes about mind-altering Matrix movies, gives best look yet at her character. Watch video
Priyanka Chopra gushes about mind-altering Matrix movies, gives best look yet at her character. Watch video

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's costume and look in The Matrix Resurrections, and try to figure out who she's playing.
Priyanka Chopra will appear in The Matrix Resurrections.
Published on Oct 08, 2021 10:24 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Priyanka Chopra has been featured in a new promotional video for the upcoming science-fiction film The Matrix Resurrections. While it is unclear who Priyanka is playing in the film, the video offers the best look yet at her character, who was previously seen very briefly in the film's first trailer

Priyanka had previously said that she is ‘just a small fish in a huge pond’ in The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth instalment in the seminal sci-fi series starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Lawrence Fishburne. 

While Fishburne is absent in Resurrections, both Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively. They joined Priyanka and other cast members, including Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and others, to talk about the legacy of the Matrix trilogy in the new video.

Priyanka, wearing an elaborate costume and with her hair tied up in ‘space’ buns, said that the movies, ‘altered people’s thoughts' and made them ask, ‘what is real, what is reality?’ She added, “It's this amazing, magical, mythological world that has been created using numbers and digits, but it's actually about consciousness, it's actually about thought.”

Neil Patrick Harris said that lines from the movies like “Are you going to take the red pill?” have seeped into casual conversation and that the films' influence has been huge. 

Although we still don't know who Priyanka is playing in the movie, a popular fan theory floating around the internet suggests that she might be a grown-up version of Sati, the child who had been put under the Oracle's care in the third film of the franchise, The Matrix Revolutions.

Also read: The Matrix Resurrections fan theory suggests Priyanka Chopra plays grown-up Sati; huge if true

Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections is slated to release on December 22 in theatres and on HBO Max. Lana co-directed and co-wrote the first three Matrix instalments with sister Lilly Wachowski.

priyanka chopra the matrix keanu reeves
