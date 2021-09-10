The Matrix Resurrections fan theory suggests Priyanka Chopra plays grown-up Sati; huge if true

While the plot of The Matrix Resurrections is being kept under wraps, fans launched into speculation following the trailer debut on Thursday. And one of the most popular theories around the film involves none other than Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka's character is still a mystery, although fans are starting to believe that she might be a grown-up version of Sati, the child who had been put under the Oracle's care in the third film of the franchise, The Matrix Revolutions.

In the trailer, Priyanka makes a brief appearance at what appears to be a cafe. She appears to be waiting for Keanu Reeves' Neo, or as he's identified in The Matrix Resurrections, Thomas, and is shown to be reading Alice in Wonderland. The song White Rabbit, which makes overt references to the book, plays dominantly throughout the trailer.

Fans believe that the Alice in Wonderland subtext implies that Priyanka's character might have a larger role to play in Neo's journey, and she might even be the new Oracle, who sends Neo on a new adventure. Sati, after all, was always expected to play a major role in the future of the world.

Sati was played by Indian-American actor Tanveer Atwal in The Matrix Revolutions. “Sati is all grown up, and ready to be the ORACLE!” one person tweeted. “PRIYANKA CHOPRA IS THE ORACLE YASSSSSSSSSS!!!” wrote another fan. Priyanka, ahead of the trailer release, stressed that she is simply a ‘small fish in a huge pond’.

The path-breaking Matrix franchise has grossed over $1.2 billion at the box office. While the first three films were directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, only Lana has directed the fourth film. The Matrix Resurrections also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and others. It's due this December.