Priyanka Chopra makes it to BAFTA Best Supporting Actress longlist for The White Tiger, Parineeti Chopra is proud
Actor Priyanka Chopra has made it to the BAFTA 2021 longlist in the Best Supporting Actress category. She is being considered for her role as Pinky Madam in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger.
In the longlist, Priyanka is in the company of stars such as Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Oscar-nominated stars Glenn Close and Saoirse Ronan, among others. The selections were made out of 234 entries. A second round of voting wi select the final list of six nominees and a third round will decide the winner.
All those in fray for the trophy in Best Supporting Actress (longlist) are as follows:
Niamh Algar: Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali: Rocks
Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Ellen Burstyn: Pieces of a Woman
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The White Tiger
Glenn Close: Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman: The Father
Jennifer Ehle: Saint Maud
Dominique Fishback: Judas and the Black Messiah
Jodie Foster: The Mauritanian
Ashley Madekwe: County Lines
Amanda Seyfried: Mank
Saoirse Ronan: Ammonite
Yuh-Jung Youn: Minari
Helena Zengel: News of the World
Priyanka's cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram Stories to share her excitement. "Ladies and gentlemen, meet my BAFTA Longlist sister. I meaaaaan, Can't wait for this to happen," she wrote.
Apart from Priyanka, The White Tiger's lead actor, Adarsh Gourav has also made it to the BAFTA longlist for the Lead Actor category. He is in the race against the likes of Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Ralph Fiennes and others.
Priyanka also shared a list of all the categories that the film has been longlisted in, including Best Director, Best Film and others. "Wow all the feels for our beautiful film," she wrote.