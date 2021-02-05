Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Priyanka Chopra makes it to BAFTA Best Supporting Actress longlist for The White Tiger, Parineeti Chopra is proud
Parineeti Chopra shared an appreciation post for cousin Priyanka Chopra as she made it to the BAFTA 'longlist' in the Best Supporting Actress category.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra played Pinky Madam in The White Tiger.

Actor Priyanka Chopra has made it to the BAFTA 2021 longlist in the Best Supporting Actress category. She is being considered for her role as Pinky Madam in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger.

In the longlist, Priyanka is in the company of stars such as Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Oscar-nominated stars Glenn Close and Saoirse Ronan, among others. The selections were made out of 234 entries. A second round of voting wi select the final list of six nominees and a third round will decide the winner.

All those in fray for the trophy in Best Supporting Actress (longlist) are as follows:

Niamh Algar: Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali: Rocks

Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Ellen Burstyn: Pieces of a Woman

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The White Tiger

Glenn Close: Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman: The Father

Jennifer Ehle: Saint Maud

Dominique Fishback: Judas and the Black Messiah

Jodie Foster: The Mauritanian

Ashley Madekwe: County Lines

Amanda Seyfried: Mank

Saoirse Ronan: Ammonite

Yuh-Jung Youn: Minari

Helena Zengel: News of the World

Parineeti's message for Priyanka.

Priyanka's cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram Stories to share her excitement. "Ladies and gentlemen, meet my BAFTA Longlist sister. I meaaaaan, Can't wait for this to happen," she wrote.

Apart from Priyanka, The White Tiger's lead actor, Adarsh Gourav has also made it to the BAFTA longlist for the Lead Actor category. He is in the race against the likes of Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Ralph Fiennes and others.

Priyanka also shared a list of all the categories that the film has been longlisted in, including Best Director, Best Film and others. "Wow all the feels for our beautiful film," she wrote.

