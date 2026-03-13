Fans react as Emma Watson looks ‘adorably’ at Priyanka Chopra at dinner event ahead of Academy Awards: She idolises her

Reacting to the photo, a fan said, "Find someone who looks at you the way Emma Watson is looking at Priyanka Chopra. Literally my Indian Potterhead dreams coming true." A person wrote, "Emma Watson is in awe of Priyanka Chopra. It's so obvious!" A tweet read, "Priyanka Chopra looks younger than Emma Watson. Indian genes." “Emma idolises Priyanka. How adorably she is looking at her,” an X user tweeted.

The event was also attended by Emma Watson , Tracee Ellis Ross, and Macaulay Culkin, among others. Priyanka posed with Emma and Tracee Ellis Ross for pictures. A particular photo caught fans' eyes in which Emma looked lovingly at Priyanka as she spoke and laughed with Tracee.

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas, recently attended an intimate pre-Oscars dinner hosted by W Magazine and Dior in Beverly Hills, California. Several pictures from the event, which took place just days ahead of the Academy Awards, emerged on social media platforms.

Another photo showed Priyanka and Nick Jonas posing for the camera with Macaulay. For the event, Priyanka wore a white dress. Nick opted for a white shirt under a beige blazer and black pants. The duo also gave different poses for the paparazzi stationed at the event. Emma was seen in a black-and-white outfit.

More about Priyanka's upcoming projects Priyanka was last seen in The Bluff, which has been streaming on Prime Video since February 25. The ensemble cast includes Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Zack Morris and David Field, among others. The Bluff is set in the Cayman Islands.

Set against a gritty, high-octane backdrop, the film features intense sword-and-gun action, with Priyanka taking on the consequences opposite Karl Urban. Directed by Frank E Flowers, the film is produced by siblings Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot under the banner AGBO.

Priyanka will next be seen in the SS Rajamouli-directed Varanasi. The film, which marks her Telugu debut, will also star Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others. The film will release on 7 April 2027. In the movie, Priyanka will essay the role of Mandakini. Fans will also see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel.