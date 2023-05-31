Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas' post on his new film The Good Half premiering at Tribeca Festival

Singer Nick Jonas has shared a post on his new film The Good Half premiering at the Tribeca Festival. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Nick shared a few posters from his new film. In the pictures, Nick was seen with other cast members of the upcoming movie. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra opens up on acting in film she hated, snoring in sleep, checking her reflection even in a spoon)

Nick's note on The Good Half

Priyanka Chopra reacted to Nick Jonas'new post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nick captioned the post, "The World Premiere of my new movie The Good Half will be at the @tribeca Film Festival starting with three screenings on June 8th. Excited to be alongside this incredible cast! @brittanysnow @alexandrashipppp @davidarquette @mrmattwalsh Elisabeth Shue."

Priyanka reacts to Nick's post

Reacting to the post, Nick's wife-actor Priyanka Chopra commented, "Let’s gooooo (clapping hands and fire emojis)." Fans also reacted to the post. A person said, "So excited to watch it and proud of you Nick." Another fan wrote, "Ok, I need to see this NOW!" "So proud of you. Let's go," read a comment.

The Good Half

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Good Half is a film by Robert Schwartzman and will premiere at the festival on June 8, June 10 and June 12. Apart from Nick, the film also stars Brittany Snow, Alexandra Shipp, David Arquette, Matt Walsh and Elisabeth Shue.

A segment on the film's website talked about the film. The note read, "Nick Jonas stars as Renn, an emotionally distant writer who returns to his hometown of Cleveland for his beloved mother’s funeral, after having spent years successfully avoiding interactions with his high-strung sister (Brittany Snow), bumbling but well-meaning father (Matt Walsh), and untrustworthy step-father (David Arquette). While in town, he forges a new relationship with a charming, energetic stranger (Alexandra Shipp) who pushes him to realize that he can’t avoid conflict forever — with his family or within himself." Elisabeth plays the mother of Nick's character.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It also read, “Screenwriter Brett Ryland cleverly constructs this intimate story by seamlessly weaving memories of Renn’s mother (Elisabeth Shue) into his journey as he confronts complex familial relationships with a refreshingly wry sense of humour — a reminder that grief and growth involve ups and downs, with pain and laughter along the way.”

Recently, Nick promoted his upcoming album with the Jonas Brothers, titled The Album. He most recently collaborated with Indian rapper King for the English version of the track Maan Meri Jaan. He also had a cameo appearance in Priyanka's film Love Again.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON