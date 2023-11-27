Priyanka Chopra bonds with Orlando Bloom, Chris Hemsworth, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Fresh pictures and videos of Priyanka Chopra from Sunday's F1 Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi are here. Shared on fan pages, they show the actor mingling with Hollywood A-listers at the racing event, which was held on Sunday. Priyanka, who was in a black and pink dress, was captured posing with and greeting a host of celebs, including actor Orlando Bloom. Also read: Priyanka Chopra hugs Lewis Hamilton as she attends F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, Naomi Campbell seen too

Priyanka hangs out with Orlando Bloom at F1 event

Priyanka Chopra poses with Orlando Bloom at the recent F1 event.

Apart from pre-race pictures of Priyanka Chopra posing for photos next to a Ferrari after she was given a tour of the garage, the actor was spotted mingling with celebs gathered to watch the race, including Orlando Bloom. After the two greeted each other, they posed together for the camera.

Orlando was in a casual white shirt-beige trousers look. "She is so gorgeous, sweet, caring, intelligent….she’s the whole package," commented a fan on a video of Priyanka and Orlando's interaction, which was shared on a fan page on Instagram.

Priyanka poses with Chris Hemsworth and others

Priyanka was also part of a group photo taken at the F1 event, where she posed alongside Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth, his brother, actor Liam Hemsworth, and many other celebs. Chris was in a white T-shirt paired with a black shirt and matching black joggers.

Actor Jason Statham and long-term partner, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, supermodel Naomi Campbell as well as rapper-singer will.i.am, who was dressed in black, were also part of the picture. Jason was in an all-black outfit, while Rosie wore a denim jacket look. Naomi was in a white and black printed dress.

"I need a better quality pic of this group," read the caption alongside the picture posted on a fan page on Instagram. "Yes, definitely need a great quality please," read a comment. Many fans also dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis in the comments section. Earlier pictures of Priyanka meeting F1 driver Lewis Hamilton at the race had also surfaced.

