Priyanka Chopra hugs Lewis Hamilton as she attends F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, Naomi Campbell seen too

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended the F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Several pictures of the actor posing for the cameras appeared online. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra gets a warm welcome in New York from Kelly Ripa, Kal Penn and Jay Sean. See pics) Priyanka Chopra at the F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.

Priyanka at F1 Grand Prix

For the event, Priyanka wore a black and pink sleeveless outfit. She also wore matching tights and dark sunglasses. She also interacted with several people in the venue. In a clip, she also hugged Lewis racing driver Hamilton.

The Instagram page of Scuderia Ferrari shared photos of Priyanka. The caption read, "Pleasure to welcome @priyankachopra to our garage at the #AbuDhabiGP!" The geo-tagged the location as Yas Marina Circuit.

Naomi Campbell at F1 event

The event was also attended by Naomi Campbell. She also spoke with Lewis and gave him a hug. At the event, Max Verstappen earned the title of Formula One champion. Max finished ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes driver George Russell, and also collected a bonus point for the fastest lap.

Priyanka's visit to Abu Dhabi comes a few weeks after she and her husband-singer Nick Jonas hosted a Diwali bash for their family and friends in Los Angeles. For the occasion, Priyanka wore a velvet maroon blouse with gold and peach lehenga. She wore diamond jewellery and a cape-style dupatta and completed her look with a sleek bun adorned with red roses. She also flaunted sindoor. Nick wore a white kurta with a floral print jacket.

Priyanka recently stunned everyone with her appearance at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023. For the event, she wore a white and blue floral saree. Several pictures and videos of the actor surfaced on social media in which she could be seen posing in front of the paparazzi.

Priyanka's projects

Fans will see Priyanka with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads Of State. Nobody filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. She was recently seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel. The actor also featured in the Hollywood film titled Love Again, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by husband Nick Jonas.

