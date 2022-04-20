Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priyanka Chopra’s It’s All Coming Back to Me co-star Sam Heughan praises her, she says ‘Aww, look who is talking’

Priyanka Chopra's It’s All Coming Back to Me co-stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion showered praise on the actor on social media. Priyanka also replied to Sam's comment. 
Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra in a still from It’s All Coming Back to Me.
Published on Apr 20, 2022 08:24 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Priyanka Chopra was showered with praise by her It’s All Coming Back to Me co-stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion as the two confirmed the release date of the film on social media. Priyanka was floored by Sam's comments about her. The two will be seen opposite each other in the film that releases on February 10 next year. It was earlier titled Text For You. Also read: R Madhavan reacts to Priyanka Chopra praising his son Vedaant Madhavan for winning swimming gold: 'You are the best'

As Priyanka shared the first official still from the film on Twitter on Tuesday, Sam Heughan reacted to it, saying, “Pri is WONDERFUL in this!!!” She replied to him, “Aww.. Look who is talking @SamHeughan! I think this will be such a lovely Valentine’s Day movie! And the new @celinedion music!!!”

Celine also called Priyanka “amazing” as she shared the release date on her social media pages. She wrote, “With the amazing @priyankachopra and the incredible @SamHeughan. Premiers Feb. 10, 2023!”

It’s All Coming Back to Me will release in the US on February 10, 2023. The movie is based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth, reported Deadline.

Priyanka plays a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiance. To cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to a new man (Sam Heughan). The two meet and develop a connection based on their shared heartbreak. Celine Dion will also star as herself in the movie and play a pivotal part in inspiring the two main characters to fall in love.

The movie will also feature actors Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene and Celia Imrie. The new title is named after Jim Steinman’s power ballad ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me Now’, which was made famous by pop star Celine Dion’s cover for her 1996 album, Falling Into You.

Jim Strouse has written and directed It’s All Coming Back to Me, which is produced by Screen Gems and distributed by Sony Pictures. Celine Dion executive produces the film alongside Doug Belgrad, Sophie Cassidy, Louise Killin and Jonathan Furhman.

(With PTI inputs)

