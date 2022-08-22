Producer of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick shares why film beat Marvel, DC: 'Audiences have been seeing so much CGI...'

After a long time, a non-superhero film is ruling the global box office. This year, the highest-grossing film so far has been Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, the action-paced sequel to his 1986 cult classic. The film’s success breaks a run of several years when Marvel or DC films were the highest-grossing films in their respective years. This year has seen successful films from both studios and yet Top Gun Maverick has outperformed. The film’s producer Jerry Bruckheimer has now opened up on how it has managed that. Also read: Top Gun: Maverick surpasses Avengers: Infinity War as sixth highest-grossing movie ever in US

Top Gun: Maverick has earned $1.4 billion at the global box office till date, earning a spot in the top 12 films of all time. In comparison, the most successful Marvel film this year has been Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with a global haul of $955 million. DC’s number one hit in 2022--The Batman-- has earned $779 million.

Speaking about why the audiences have preferred Maverick over the superhero flicks, producer Jerry Bruckhemier attributed it to the film’s real practical fight scenes. Jerry said, “I think audiences have been seeing so much CGI, which is wonderful, I go see the same movies, but it's also nice to see the real deal, and to be part of a camaraderie of characters that get up in the sky and have to be as good as they can be.”

Jerry added that he was not bringing down Marvel or DC. “The audiences love the Marvel, they love the DC stuff. They're beautifully made by really talented people. Sometimes you want to see something that's real, and that's what Top Gun gave us… These aviators are out there protecting our country right now, flying around the world, and you're taking a ride with them. You're seeing what they do, you're seeing what their life is like, and the trials and tribulations that they have to go through. You're actually experiencing it with our actors.”

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris. Val Kilmer also reprises his role of Iceman from the original in a cameo. The film, which released on May 27, was also well received by critics.

