Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick surpasses Avengers: Infinity War as sixth highest-grossing movie ever in US

Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick was released earlier this year in May and received great response from the public. Now the film has become the sixth-highest grosser at the US box office. Top Gun: Maverick has also surpassed Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War's box office collection. Also Read: Tom Cruise has had ‘some conversations’ about Top Gun 3, reveals Top Gun Maverick co-star Miles Teller

According to Variety, Top Gun: Maverick has collected over $679 million in North America, overtaking Infinity War which made $678 million at the box office. Globally, Top Gun: Maverick has generated more than $700 million -- and that's without playing in China or Russia, two major overseas markets. Outside of North America, top-earning territories include the United Kingdom ($95 million), Japan ($82 million), Korea ($62 million), Australia ($60 million) and France ($52.8 million). Globally, it's the 13th-highest grossing movie ever with $1.379 billion to date.

Black Panther ($700 million), Avatar ($760 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($804 million), Avengers: Endgame ($853 million), and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million) make out the list of the top five films in US ever.

The film is the sequel to a 1986 super-hit film Top Gun, which starred Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis and Val Kilmer in the lead roles, and was among one of the blockbuster hits of that year. The film has also surpassed Titanic as Paramount studio's most popular movie with $1.5 billion abroad and $2.2 billion worldwide.

The film has been a box office power since its release in May, as it made $160.5 million on the opening weekend. For 10 weeks, the film remained in the top five of the weekend rankings. It is Tom's first film to gross more than $100 million in a single weekend and to top $1 billion globally.

