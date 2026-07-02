Project Hail Mary OTT release: When, where to watch Ryan Gosling's $683 million blockbuster on streaming

Project Hail Mary, one of the most successful films this year, is finally arriving on streaming. The sci-fi adventure, starring Ryan Gosling as a science teacher on a mission to save Earth, received critical acclaim and minted over $600 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

Project Hail Mary OTT release

Ryan Gosling in a still from Project Hail Mary.

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On Wednesday, Prime Video announced that Project Hail Mary will be releasing on the platform worldwide on July 3. Directed by filmmaker duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary was adapted by Drew Goddard, and produced by Amy Pascal, Gosling, Lord, Miller, Weir, Rachel O'Connor, and Aditya Sood.

The film's official synopsis reads: “Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light-years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.”

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Project Hail Mary box office collections

{{^usCountry}} Upon its release on March 20, Project Hail Mary was an enormous bright spot at the spring box office, racking up over $683 million worldwide. The film was particularly praised for its visual effects and the character design of the alien, Rocky, with many viewers calling the IMAX experience ‘unparalleled’. Amazon MGM Studios will be pushing Project Hail Mary for awards this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upon its release on March 20, Project Hail Mary was an enormous bright spot at the spring box office, racking up over $683 million worldwide. The film was particularly praised for its visual effects and the character design of the alien, Rocky, with many viewers calling the IMAX experience ‘unparalleled’. Amazon MGM Studios will be pushing Project Hail Mary for awards this year. {{/usCountry}}

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Ahead of the release, while talking to Hindustan Times, the film's directors had opened up on the character design and characterisation of Rocky, the film's alien. The character, voiced by James Ortiz, becomes pivotal to Ryland’s mission and sanity. Talking about the challenge of making a faceless alien seem likeable, Christopher Miller said, “He is not traditionally cute. He doesn’t have big eyes. In fact, he doesn’t have any eyes or a face. So at first glance, he looks like a bunch of rocks or a spider, which traditionally wouldn’t be cute. But the way he moves and the performance by James Ortiz make you fall in love with him. There were many factors, starting with the design we did with Neil Scanlon and the creature shop team, to making a character with no face feel interesting and appealing.”

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