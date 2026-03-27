Project Hail Mary's IMAX shows finally go up from 5 to 60 on fans' demand after limited release due to Dhurandhar 2
Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary had a delayed release in India due to Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 only for fans to be shocked by limited IMAX screens.
The space movie Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, was delayed in India due to the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh. It was released worldwide on March 20, but in India on March 26. Despite that, fans were shocked to learn the film had only five shows initially, later rising to 13. Amid fans’ demand for more shows, IMAX has finally given more screens to Project Hail Mary.
Project Hail Mary finally gets more IMAX screens in India
Project Hail Mary has been shot for IMAX, with numerous social media posts highlighting the difference between how it looks on a standard screen and on a wider one. And yet, even the Thursday release was partial, as IMAX managed to secure only five screens across India for the film, with the rest given to Dhurandhar 2, which was released in theatres on March 19. This upset many, as the film, which was praised for its visuals, was best watched on a larger screen.
On Thursday, only 13 shows were held across the 34 IMAX theatres in India. However, tickets went on sale for more than 60 shows on Friday, delighting fans. Tickets seem to be already selling out on some screens because one X (formerly Twitter) user joked, “i’m booked for my second showing of project hail mary in imax 70mm on sunday except i’m in the front row so by the end of the movie i think i will physically be in space.”
PVR INOX also announced on Thursday evening that more IMAX screens have been added. “Not even 2 hrs since this tweet and already all imax theatres in my area are almost fully booked.. I’ve been waiting for this film for months, you’ve gotta bring more imax shows lol,” criticised one despite that, while another wrote, “I can't tell you badly PVR has scheduled IMAX shows for Project Hail Mary. It's all either early morning or late night.”
About Project Hail Mary
Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary is based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir. It stars Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, a man who wakes up on a spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, and Lionel Boyce also star in it. The film was released in India on Thursday, but by late Wednesday had no IMAX shows on any major ticketing platform. A major reason for this is that Dhurandhar 2 is doing well at the box office, having collected over ₹675 crore net in India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More