Queen Elizabeth shows Paddington her secret purse sandwich in cute Jubilee video, even Princess Charlotte is in awe

Queen Elizabeth II once again showed her fun side as she invited Paddington Bear for tea for her Jubilee celebrations. In a video sketch that aired right before the concert in honour of the British monarch's 70 years on the throne, the Queen is seen with Paddington in her Buckingham Palace. They sit across from each other for a tea party and some surprise sandwiches.

The video shows a nervous Paddington, voiced by British actor Ben Whishaw, guzzling down tea straight from the pot. The Queen gives the cutest expressions at his antics. When the friendly bear makes a mess of the cake, he pulls out his emergency marmalade sandwich from his red hat. The Queen, however, surprises him too. Answering the life-long question about what she carries in her tiny purses, she pulls out a sandwich from it as she says with a smile, “So do I. I keep mine in here. For later.” Paddington is instantly in awe of her and emotionally thanks her ‘for everything’. The Queen thanks him for his kindness.

This on par if not better than the Olympic James Bond scene.

The Queen having tea with Paddington - incredible that at 96 and after 70 years on the throne she still has the power to surprise #platinumpartyatthepalace pic.twitter.com/88NP1ScpXx — Michael Cowan (@mrmikecowan) June 4, 2022

The video got a great response from the Queen's fans. Pictures from the celebrations also show her great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte beaming with joy after watching the video. Fans were also reminded of Queen's video from the London Olympics in which she joined Daniel Craig as James Bond. “This on par if not better than the Olympic James Bond scene. The Queen having tea with Paddington - incredible that at 96 and after 70 years on the throne she still has the power to surprise,” read a tweet.

“When Paddington Bear takes tea with the Queen. Exquisite. One to watch on repeat (and finally after 70 years we find what the Queen keeps in her handbag," read another tweet.

Britain's four days of Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne conclude on Sunday with a pageant through central London, and with tens of thousands of people expected to take part in nationwide street parties. Part of the celebrations were Ed Sheeran, Queen, and more than 100 "national treasures" ranging from former soccer player Gary Lineker to children's TV puppet Basil Brush will join military bands, performers and dancers in the parade through the capital.

