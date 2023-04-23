Rachael Cook reveals why she brought Missi Pyle for their latest movie 'A Tourist's Guide to Love'

Josie and the Pussycats' stars Rachael Leigh Cook and Missi Pyle have reunited after 22 years since the release of the comedy in 2001. In the film, Cook had essayed the role of Josie McCoy while Pyle had played the character of Alexandra Cabot.

Rachael Leigh Cook and Missi Pyle(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cook and Pyle have come together for a new Netflix romantic comedy titled A Tourist's Guide to Love. Cook is the producer of the recently released movie and also the lead actress in it. While Pyle plays the character of Mona who is the main character's best friend.

ALSO READ| Chris Hardwick shares ‘common’ connection between him and Tom Cruise

Through Netflix's Tudum, Cook and Pyle recalled their moments from their 2001 film, Josie and the Pussycats.

"I remember Missi improvising things that made all of us absolutely cry laughing," Cook recalled as quoted by People.

"An especially brilliant moment from her is when my character is having a big revelation about the conspiracy that is afoot, and Missi completely steals the scene by paying attention to nothing I'm saying and silently sneaking up behind me, plucking a hair from my head and inspecting it. I remember watching playback on the monitor, absolutely in awe," added Cook.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cook said that Pyle's improvisable acting and quick-thinking ability, made her a favourite to be cast as Mona in the recently released film.

"I knew as soon as I read the first draft that I wanted Missi Pyle to play the part of Mona," Cook said.

"Missi has a perfect irreverence to her that gets away with everything. We needed an actor in that part who could convey a lot of identity in a small amount of screen time, and there are few on-screen personas as potent and satisfying as Missi's in the industry today. To me, having Missi open the movie signals to the audience that they're in good hands and in for a great time," explained Cook.

Meanwhile, Pyle talked about their reunion after such a long time and how they hanged out during the shooting of "A Tourist's Guide to Love", in Vietnam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Josie and the Pussycats was one of my very first movies ever, so it's nice to be with her again now after we've both had huge life experiences. We're both moms and got to talk about where we were in our lives. It was just a lot of fun," said Pyle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON