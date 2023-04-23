Chris Hardwick shares ‘common’ connection between him and Tom Cruise

Chris Hardwick was surprised to learn that he shared something in common to Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise. At Comic-Con in San Diego, cruise made Hardwick know about Tom Cruise(Twitter)

On Friday, Hardwick appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and shared how an interesting thing happened when he was moderating a panel at Comic-Con featuring Cruise.

"I introduce him and he comes out… at San Diego Comic-Con, and before I could say anything he goes, 'Hey Chris, you and I have something in common,'" said Hardwick.

"'And I don't know what to say because I'm like, 'How does Tom Cruise know who I am, what the hell do we have in common?,'" he added.

While Hardwick stood on the stage, bewildered and wondering what Cruise was talking about. The Mission Impossible star revealed that "Rock of Ages" was the connection between them.

On The Jennifer Hudson Show, Hardwick shared that he played the character of rocker Stacee Jaxx in the original production of Rock of Ages during its L.A. run. And the same character was played by Cruise when its movie version was made in 2012.

"I remembered like, 'Oh that's right, he played this character in the Rock of Ages movie.' So I'm very rarely at a loss for words, but I can't wrap my mind around this surreal moment," revealed Hardwick on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Hardwick further shared how Cruise and he performed a duet and together sang the popular 1984 hit by British-American rock band Foreigner, which Stacee Jaxx sings in the show.

"And all of a sudden, out of nowhere, Tom Cruise goes, 'I want to know what love is,'" revealed Hardwick.

"Then he looks at me and I'm like, 'I want you to show me!,' " added Hardwick.

"Then Tom Cruise goes, 'I want to feel what love is,' and I'm like, 'I know you can show me,'" Hardwick recalled.