Rachel Zegler wins internet as she defends her bodyguard from fan's disrespect: ‘She’s literally the sweetest girl ever’

Snow White star Rachel Zegler, who is currently performing in London’s West End production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic musical Evita, was recently seen interacting with fans and signing autographs outside the London Palladium. A video of the actor kindly defending her bodyguard after he faced disrespect from some fans is now winning hearts on social media. (Also Read: Rachel Zegler serenades the crowd for free in a new London production of 'Evita') Rachel Zegler defends her bodyguard.

Rachel Zegler in Evita

The classic musical Evita began its run on Monday, 14 June, at the London Palladium. The show stars Rachel as Argentine First Lady Eva Perón. Midway through the show, Rachel appears on an exterior balcony at the Palladium and sings Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina to whoever is passing by below — a free treat for fans. The performance is streamed back on video to the audience inside.

Rachel Zegler defends her bodyguard

After one of her shows, Rachel was seen interacting with fans and signing autographs for those waiting outside the stage door. When a fan became aggressive with her bodyguard, complaining that he was pushing too much, the actor stepped in to defend him, saying, "Hey, I love you so much, but Danny is just doing his job, he's just protecting me. He works here and he's helping me because crowds are very, very intimidating. I know, babe, I love you so much, but please don't disrespect my Danny."

Fans couldn’t stop praising Rachel for how gently she handled the situation and stood up for her bodyguard. One fan commented, "She’s literally the sweetest girl ever." Another wrote, "Giving huge thanks to her bodyguard for protecting our princess! My gosh, fans can be kind of crazy sometimes! Kudos to Rachel for defending him." Another added, "Awwwww good ups Rachel! This is so genuine! Good for her! Performers need to be protected and the security detail that protect them need to be respected and understood." One more comment read, "The way she is so respectful & kind while talking." Another read, "Awww she’s so kind."

About Evita

The classic Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical follows the life of Eva Perón, the iconic First Lady of Argentina. Zegler takes on the challenging lead role, showcasing her powerful vocals and commanding stage presence. Her performance has been met with widespread acclaim. The musical is set to conclude after a 12-week run on 6 September.