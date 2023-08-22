R&B Singers Lloyd and Coko Clemons spark dating rumors after sharing a photo together on social media

Lloyd and Coko Clemons of SWV sparked dating rumors after sharing a photo on social media. Fans are excited, but Coko's son has denied the rumors.

R&B singers Lloyd and Coko Clemons of SWV have sparked dating rumors after sharing a cozy photo together on social media. Pic Source: X/@theglisted

The photo, which was posted by Lloyd on August 20, shows the two singers standing close together, with their cheeks nearly touching. Lloyd's caption, which includes emojis of crossed fingers and a Black queen, has fans assuming that they are more than just friends.

Coko responded to the photo with a comment that simply said, "I love you!!!!!" with five red heart emojis. This exchange, in addition to the loving emojis, has only further fueled the dating rumors.

Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement about the potential new couple. Some have even started shipping them together, using the hashtag #LloydAndCoko.

However, there is no confirmation that Lloyd and Coko are actually dating. Coko's son, Jayye Michael, has denied that his mother is dating Lloyd. In a tweet, he wrote, “Y'all are weird. They are NOT a couple, NEXT!”

Other fans have suggested that Lloyd's post was simply a doting response from one fan to another. They point to the fact that Lloyd has been with his longtime girlfriend, Dehea Abraham, for years and still has her on his social media pages.

It is possible that Lloyd and Coko are simply close friends who are enjoying each other's company. However, the photo and the captions have certainly raised some eyebrows and sparked some dating rumors.

