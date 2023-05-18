Reddit thinks Pathaan, Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One have very similar shots: 'But no one will troll MI'

The official trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is out, and some on Reddit are convinced that Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt copied Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in an action scene. What's more, a Reddit account shared more shots from the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One trailer that bear a resemblance to the blockbuster Indian spy film, Pathaan, which was released in January this year. Also read: Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One trailer is finally here

Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed Pathaan scenes (on left) and Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One (right).

The Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One trailer offers the best look yet at Tom Cruise's various death-defying stunts from the upcoming sequel, including being hung off a cliff and sending a train flying and crashing. The train-set sequence in particular is being compared to Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed Pathaan scenes with fellow spy Salman Khan aka Tiger.

On Wednesday, Bolly Blinds N Gossip shared some glimpses from the two movies on Reddit, and wrote, "Very similar shots in Pathaan and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. But no one will troll MI (Mission Impossible) for this." Soon, Redditors reacted to the claim, while some joked about the 'similar shots', others chimed in about ‘the whole Bollywood versus Hollywood’ debate.

A person joked, "Chalo (okay) I will troll MI now (laughing emoji)." Another said, “So true! Scenes look similar no doubt!”

One added Jackie Chan to the mix, and wrote, "I am sorry what?! I thought Pathaan was a Indian copy of all Mission Impossible films? The entire train sequence is a scene-to-scene make of a Jackie Chan animation." Another one agreed, "Oh look! Tom Cruise stole from Jackie Chan Adventures because the idea of a hero running in the opposite direction of a plummeting train is so original that only he geniuses behind the Jackie Chan Adventure could come up with it."

A Redditor compared Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One with Pathaan, which was directed by Siddharth Anand and featured Deepika Padukone alongside Shah Rukh. She wrote, "I hate doing the whole Hollywood vs Bollywood thing, but Mission Impossible films are some kick ass movies! They are so fun! Great action! Great everything! I love me some DP (Deepika Padukone) and SRK (Shah Rukh Khan), but MI movies are so cool. They bloody skydive and do some cool espionage."

Another one said, "Train falling off a bridge with people on top was not invented by Tom Cruz or SRK... it's been an old stunt or action sequence." One more said, “Got to wait to see the movie. A lot of it is in the quality of VFX. And Fast and Furious movies get trolled a lot, so it’s not like Hollywood is safe.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which saw a number of hurdles since being announced in early 2019, including the Covid-19 pandemic, had wrapped up shooting in September 2021. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is gearing up to make its long-awaited debut in July.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the latest installment in the MI franchise finds Tom Cruise and his IMF team embarking on what the synopsis tells us is their most dangerous mission yet: “To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands..."

