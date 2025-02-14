Reese Witherspoon announces Lexi Minetree as the new Elle Woods in Legally Blonde prequel series

Actor Reese Witherspoon has announced that Lexi Minetree has been cast as the young Elle Woods in the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series, 'Elle'. The series, which will follow Elle's high school years before she attends Harvard, is set to premiere on Prime Video. (Also read: Reese Witherspoon shares how a famous star stopped talking to her after a speech went wrong: ‘She doesn’t like me’) Reese Witherspoon with Lexi Minetree in the Instagram video.

Reese announces the new Elle Woods

Reese Witherspoon, who originated the role of Elle Woods in the 2001 film 'Legally Blonde' and its 2003 sequel, took to Instagram to share the news with her fans.

In a heartwarming video, the actor is seen breaking the news to Lexi Minetree, who is overcome with emotion. Lexi goes on to give Reese a hug and says that she cannot believe that the role is hers.

"We had to make a really hard decision the other day, and we wanted to tell you in person because you've just worked really hard," she said.

Watch the video here:

"And we just wanted to tell you that you don't have to audition anymore because you got the part. You're Elle Woods," she added.

Minetree's reaction is priceless. She bursts into tears and immediately wants to call her mom to share the news. Reese also spoke with Minetree's mom, joking that she and Minetree sounded alike.

About the new series

Reese has been actively involved in the search for the new Elle Woods and has been impressed by the talented young actresses who auditioned for the role.

While appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Reese shared that it had been "so fun to watch" all the audition tapes, adding, "I just love them all so much, and they're doing such a good job."

Witherspoon will executive produce the series via her Hello Sunshine banner, alongside Laura Kittrell, Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky, and Marc Platt.

(With inputs from ANI)