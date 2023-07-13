Reese Witherspoon ‘didn’t have control over’ the ‘Fear’ sex scene with Mark Wahlberg

Reese Witherspoon, 47, recently opened up about her unpleasant memories while filming a sex scene with Mark Wahlberg for the1996 psycho-thriller “Fear.” Reese Witherspoon does not have fond memories of her sex scene with Mark Wahlberg.(REUTERS)

At the age of 19, Reese Witherspoon was made to shoot the ‘roller coaster scene’ for which she had to orgasm.

In an interview published on Wednesday, Witherspoon toldHarper’s Bazaar,“I didn’t have control over it.” She added that she requested a stunt double.

The film was directed by 69-year-old James Foley. Witherspoon explained, “It wasn’t explicit in the script that that’s what was going to happen, so that was something that I think the director thought of on his own and then asked me on set if I would do it, and I said no,” in reference to the director,

“It wasn’t a particularly great experience.”

At the time, the Oscar-winning actress was still years away from career-defining roles including “Legally Blonde,” “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Walk the Line”. She revealed how her experience on the set of“Fear” was an early lesson on the treatment of women in the entertainment industry.

“I’m certainly not traumatized or anything by it, but it was formative,” she confessed. “It made me understand where my place was in the pecking order of filmmaking.”

“I think it’s another one of those stories that made me want to be an agent for change and someone who maybe can be in a better leadership position to tell stories from a female perspective instead of from the male gaze.”

In 2016, Witherspoon formed a production company named, Hello Sunshine. The company has already set out to support female-led stories such as “Big Little Lies,” “The Morning Show” and “Daisy Jones & the Six.”

‘Fear’ is an American psychological thriller film released in 1996. The story follows a 16-year-old girl Nicole Walker, played by Reese Witherspoon. Nicole meets 23-year-old David McCall (Mark Wahlberg) at a Seattle nightclub and falls in love with the charming man. However, things take a turn when she discovers David’s dark side.