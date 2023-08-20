RHOSLC star Whitney Rose talks about the upcoming season, check release date and where to watch

A new season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will start on September 5, 2023. Lisa, Heather, Meredith, Whitney, Angie, Monica, and Mary will be in this season. However, reports suggest Jen Shah won't be there following imprisonment. Whitney Rose, from the show, talked about this on a podcast and said season four will be like the first one.

The new season of RHOSLC will be different without Jen Shah, but the ladies are still ready to drama.

“It very much is like season one in that the fights are lighter. They're just as dramatic but we're not fighting over you know….” Rose said.

Rose said filming the new season was easier without Jen. It felt like a fresh start. Even though Jen was important to the show, her absence didn't create negative feelings. Whitney mentioned they connected better and understood each other more deeply.

“And I don't know if that's Jen or if it's just season four, the dynamics of it,” Rose said.

RHOSLC's Whitney Rose talked about Jen Shah's ex-assistant, Monica Garcia.

Whitney Rose said that Jen is a good person and that she brought a lot of fun to the show. She said that Jen definitely entertained the audience.

“And I think a lot of people are nervous about not having Jen but we brought it. It's still everything,” the Bravo star added.

Rose talked about the new RHOSLC member, Monica Garcia, who used to be Jen Shah's assistant, claiming she doesn't know Garcia personally, but has heard a lot about her. She added that Garcia was friends with Jen and used to work as her assistant.

“So I had heard about her because she worked for Jen and her name is brought up a lot on the streets,” Rose said on the podcast.

Jen Shah was in prison for telemarketing fraud since February 2023. She will be released in August 2028.

Another cast member, Meredith Marks, said that Jen was a big part of the show and that they will feel her absence. She also said that Mary was a big part of the show and that they felt her absence too.

“We have a lot of strong personalities. I don’t think it will be a problem moving forward. But we will feel the absence for sure,” Meredith said.

You can watch the new season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.