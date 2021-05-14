Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Robert De Niro injures leg at Oklahoma, leaves set of Martin Scorcese's Killers of the Flower Moon
hollywood

Robert De Niro injures leg at Oklahoma, leaves set of Martin Scorcese's Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert De Niro, who was filming Killers Of The Flower Moon in Oklahoma, reportedly injured his leg off-set. He has since flown back to his home in New York.
PTI |
UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Robert De Niro in a still from The Irishman.

Actor Robert De Niro has suffered a leg injury while he was in Oklahoma, USA for the shoot of his upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

According to Variety, the 77-year-old actor has flown back to his home in New York from Oklahoma where he was filming for the movie, being directed by his frequent collaborator Martin Scorcese.

The details of the actor's injury are not yet known but he wasn't on the film's set when it happened.

Killers of the Flower Moon, which also features Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, is being directed by Martin from a script written by Eric Roth.

Based on David Grann’s 2017 bestseller, the film is set in 1920s Oklahoma, and centres on the Osage Nation murders, in which members of the Native American tribe were murdered one by one after the group became rich off the oil found underneath their land.

Also read: WandaVision actor Kathryn Hahn joins ensemble cast of Knives Out sequel

As the death toll rose, the newly created FBI took up the case to uncover a chilling conspiracy and one of the most monstrous crimes in US history.

Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Pat Healy and Lily Gladstone will also feature in pivotal roles in the Apple Original movie.

Actor Robert De Niro has suffered a leg injury while he was in Oklahoma, USA for the shoot of his upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

According to Variety, the 77-year-old actor has flown back to his home in New York from Oklahoma where he was filming for the movie, being directed by his frequent collaborator Martin Scorcese.

The details of the actor's injury are not yet known but he wasn't on the film's set when it happened.

Killers of the Flower Moon, which also features Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, is being directed by Martin from a script written by Eric Roth.

Based on David Grann’s 2017 bestseller, the film is set in 1920s Oklahoma, and centres on the Osage Nation murders, in which members of the Native American tribe were murdered one by one after the group became rich off the oil found underneath their land.

Also read: WandaVision actor Kathryn Hahn joins ensemble cast of Knives Out sequel

As the death toll rose, the newly created FBI took up the case to uncover a chilling conspiracy and one of the most monstrous crimes in US history.

Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Pat Healy and Lily Gladstone will also feature in pivotal roles in the Apple Original movie.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
robert de niro hollywood

Related Stories

tamil cinema

Covid-19: Suriya donates 1 crore to Tamil Nadu CM relief fund

PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 01:27 PM IST
bollywood

Pandemic taking a toll on your mental health? It’s time for some ‘mental vaccine’

UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 01:23 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Chicago cat jumps from 5-story building to escape fire, walks off

Mumbai Police shares post inspired by Harry Potter to spread this message

Bakery puts suspect’s image on cookies after robbery, post goes viral

Video of dog and deer’s unique friendship is winning hearts. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP