Actor Kathryn Hahn will be seen next in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania and The Shrink Next Door.(Reuters)
WandaVision actor Kathryn Hahn joins ensemble cast of Knives Out sequel

Knives Out sequel's cast has another addition - Kathryn Hahn. Other actors to feature in Rian Johnson's film include Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae and Dave Bautista.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 12:52 PM IST

Actor Kathryn Hahn is the latest star to join the cast of Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel.

The 47-year-old actor joins fellow newcomers Dave Bautista, Edward Norton and Janelle Monae in the whodunnit franchise, reported Variety.

British star Daniel Craig, who essayed the role of master sleuth Benoit Blanc in the hit 2019 whodunnit, will reprise the part in the sequel. Netflix recently bought the rights to develop two follow-ups to Knives Out for a whopping USD 450 million reportedly.

The plot details for the second movie have been kept under wraps. Rian will return to direct and is also producing with Ram Bergman under their T-Street production banner.

Knives Out, appreciated by both the critics and the audiences, followed a family gathering gone horribly awry, after the family patriarch's death leads detective Benoit Blanc to investigate.

The whodunnit also featured Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell and Christopher Plummer.

The film was produced by Media Rights Capital (MRC) and was distributed by Lionsgate. It earned USD 311.4 million on a USD 40 million budget, with Johnson garnering a nomination for an Oscar for best original screenplay.

Production on the new movie is set to begin this year in Greece.

Kathryn, who most recently featured as Agatha Harkness in Disney Plus series WandaVision, will next star in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania and The Shrink Next Door, co-starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.


