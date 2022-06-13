Robert Downey Jr facetimed and congratulated Johnny Depp after trial win against Amber Heard: 'Thank God it’s over'

On June 1, actor Johnny Depp won the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. According to a new report, actor Robert Downey Jr. congratulated Johnny after the win. After the win, many celebrities took to social media and congratulated Johnny on his win. Also Read: Disha Patani celebrates Johnny Depp's legal victory, Sona Mohapatra calls Amber Heard a 'selfish woman'

According to a report by New York Post, Robert Downey Jr congratulated Johnny on his victory with a FaceTime call. Johnny's close friend Josh Richman revealed the FaceTime conversation in front of Johnny's supporters during a charity event in Los Angeles. He revealed that during the Facetime, Robert told Johnny, “John, thank God it’s over."

Earlier, after Johnny's win, The Boys actor Laurie Holden tweeted, “Today justice was served. The verdict of the jury sent a message to the world that abuse has no gender and that facts actually do matter. #TruthWins.” Greg Ellis, who played Lieutenant Commander Groves in Johnny's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise tweeted, “Plant your flag for Johnny Depp,” in another tweet he wrote, “You all brought that horizon.” Bollywood celebrities such as Disha Patani, Sophie Choudry, Sona Mohapatra and others also congratulated Johnny on social media.

The trial, which took the internet by storm, went on for about six weeks and was held in USA's Virginia. Johnny won the highly-publicised defamation case and was awarded $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages. Amber Heard, on the other hand, was awarded $2m compensatory damages.

After several years of dating, Johnny and Amber married in a private ceremony in their home in Los Angeles in 2015. On May 23, 2016, Amber filed for divorce from Johnny and obtained a temporary restraining order against the Oscar-nominated actor. She alleged that Johnny had physically abused her during their relationship, and said it was usually while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He, in turn, alleged that it was Amber who had abused him during

