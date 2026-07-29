Robert Downey Jr. hails Avengers: Doomsday as ‘fantastic’, says it may ‘redeem’ the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The excitement surrounding Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday keeps growing thanks to interesting information from its cast members and directors which provide more reasons for fans to be excited about this movie. Following the release of the movie’s trailer at the San Diego Comic-Con 2026, which prompted many discussions, Robert Downey Jr., as well as directors Joe and Anthony Russo, have now revealed their first impressions of the highly-anticipated superhero movie.

Robert Downey Jr. believes Avengers: Doomsday could be a turning point

Robert Downey Jr. praises Avengers: Doomsday, Russo Brothers reveal the moment Doctor Doom came alive. (Getty Images via AFP)

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In his recent interview with Entertainment Weekly following the San Diego Comic Con 2026, Robert Downey Jr. mentioned that he has seen a preliminary version of the movie Avengers: Doomsday and was quite impressed.

“It is absolutely fantastic," said the Academy Award-winner when asked about his initial reaction, before adding, "I think we may redeem ourselves yet.”

Russo Brothers recall hearing Doctor Doom's voice for the first time

In another interview with People, directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed more details about Robert Downey Jr.'s surprise work with the voice of Doctor Doom in the film, particularly because he had been playing Tony Stark/Iron Man for years.

"That was something that Robert surprised us with one day,” Anthony said. “You know, we were talking about all the details of the character — the voice, of course, is a key part of it, especially in the mask. So one day I think it was in the trailer, we were just sort of talking about some ideas and he broke out into the voice. And we knew at that moment, that was it.”

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{{^usCountry}} Joe Russo noted that Robert Downey Jr.'s performance as the iconic Marvel villain immediately caught his attention, particularly because of the accent the actor adopted for the role. Joe ranked the delivery as an incredibly memorable experience, comparing its impact to Downey's famous “I Am Iron Man” finger-snap sequence, and observed that the actor has a consistent track record of producing unforgettable cinematic scenes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Joe Russo noted that Robert Downey Jr.'s performance as the iconic Marvel villain immediately caught his attention, particularly because of the accent the actor adopted for the role. Joe ranked the delivery as an incredibly memorable experience, comparing its impact to Downey's famous “I Am Iron Man” finger-snap sequence, and observed that the actor has a consistent track record of producing unforgettable cinematic scenes. {{/usCountry}}

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Avengers: Doomsday trailer to play with Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Avengers: Doomsday has begun its countdown. With the unveiling of the trailer for the much-anticipated film, Marvel fans in India can now see the trailer on their screens prior to the actual release of the movie. The trailer of the film will accompany the film Spider-Man: Brand New Day when it hits theatres on July 30. The trailer will feature in the various language versions of the film.

About Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz.

The movie includes a large ensemble cast consisting of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, and Mabel Cadena, along with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

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It is an exciting tale about heroes of three different worlds coming together and fighting a new challenge which is bigger than all that they had seen before. The movie is going to be released in the Indian theatres on December 18 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.