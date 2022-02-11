Robert Pattinson recalls being embarrassed by Andrew Garfield, Eddie Redmayne in auditions: 'They were so good'

Robert Pattinson may be a celebrated actor with a string of impressive performance under his belt now but the actor wasn't always this confident or even this good. And that is something Robert himself has admitted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent interview, the actor admitted he was really bad at giving auditions early on in his career and would routinely be outdone by other actors of his age, including Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne.

Speaking to GQ recently, Robert said, “If I hadn’t gotten really lucky and had instead been forced to audition all these years, I wouldn’t have a career at all. I’m so bad it.” He then mentioned two of his contemporaries who were really good. "Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield were so f***ing good at auditioning, it’s just unbelievable," he added.

Robert remembered a time over a decade ago when they were all young actors trying to crack it in Hollywood and he would find himself being outdone by these two men routinely. He recounted, "You’d see them, and then if you were waiting outside, you would literally hear casting directors inside going, ‘Oh, my God! Oh, my God!’ And you’d be like, ‘F***ing hell, who’s inside?’ And Eddie would come out and be like: ‘Hey, mate’."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Robert recalled one embarrassing moment when he actually performed a scene in an audition thinking it was a comedy while Eddie Redmayne managed to move the others to tears with it. "I’d be doing something thinking it was a comedy, and suddenly hear these heaving sobs. I’m thinking, Who has managed to get a sob out of this?! And then f***ing Eddie comes out, goddamnit," said Robert.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over the years, all three actors have managed to carve out successful careers. Eddie Redmayne has earned two Oscar nominations apart from starring in the Fantastic Beast film series. Andrew Garfield is best known for his run as Spider-Man in the Amazing Spider-Man series and he is also nominated for an Oscar this year.

Also read: Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe says he and Robert Pattinson have a 'strange relationship', here's why

Robert, meanwhile, has earned critical acclaim for his performance in films like The Lighthouse and Good Time. He will be seen on screen next as Batman in Matt Reeves' re-imagining of the character in The Batman. The film releases on March 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON