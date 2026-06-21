Russell Crowe says Gladiator II failed as it lost original's ‘moral core’: They didn't understand why original worked

Released in 2024, Gladiator II failed to replicate the first part's immense box-office success. The sequel earned $462 million worldwide, but its $310 million budget meant that it barely broke even. In fact, it earned less than the $466 million Gladiator made when it released in 2000. Russell Crowe, star of the first Gladiator, has now said the sequel's failure was because it lacked the ‘moral core’ that made the first successful.

‘The studio thought there should be sex’

Paul Mescal in Gladiator II.(instagram)

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During a panel at the Taormina Film Festival, the actor reflected on his career-defining role as Maximus and revealed why he pushed back against certain creative decisions during the making of the original Gladiator.

“When we were shooting that film, there was a lot of pressure. The studio, the producers [thought] there should be sex between Maximus and the female characters. I kept pushing back. This is the story of a man avenging the death of his wife and his child. There cannot be a moment in that journey where he stops and has sex with somebody. It doesn't make any sense because that destroys the journey,” Russell Crowe said.

The Oscar-winning actor said even director Ridley Scott agreed with his argument, and the plot was abandoned. He then moved to the sequel, talking about how it failed to connect with the audience.

Gladiator had a moral core

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{{^usCountry}} “It's very interesting because the second movie barely took the same box office that the first movie took. That's 20 years later. When you apply how much of a change there's been on the value of a dollar, they failed. They failed because they didn't understand why [the original movie] was successful -- it had a moral core.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It's very interesting because the second movie barely took the same box office that the first movie took. That's 20 years later. When you apply how much of a change there's been on the value of a dollar, they failed. They failed because they didn't understand why [the original movie] was successful -- it had a moral core.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gladiator, made on a budget of around $100 million, made $466 million worldwide. It was a blockbuster as well as a critical success, winning five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russel Crowe. The sequel was labelled a below-average performer after it failed to reach the projected $600-million mark to break even. About the two Gladiators {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gladiator, made on a budget of around $100 million, made $466 million worldwide. It was a blockbuster as well as a critical success, winning five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russel Crowe. The sequel was labelled a below-average performer after it failed to reach the projected $600-million mark to break even. About the two Gladiators {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The original film followed Maximus (Russell Crowe), a Roman general who is betrayed, enslaved and forced into the gladiatorial arena after the murder of his wife and child. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The original film followed Maximus (Russell Crowe), a Roman general who is betrayed, enslaved and forced into the gladiatorial arena after the murder of his wife and child. {{/usCountry}}

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The sequel stars Paul Mescal as Lucius, who returns to Rome as a prisoner and is trained as a gladiator by Macrinus, a former slave portrayed by Denzel Washington, who harbours ambitions of overthrowing the empire's twin rulers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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