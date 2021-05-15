Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Russell Crowe to play tech billionaire in Poker Face
Russell Crowe to play tech billionaire in Poker Face

Written by Stephen M Coates, Poker Face will be directed by Gary Fleder. Russell Crowe will be seen next in Chris Hemsworth-led Thor: Love and Thunder.
UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Russell Crowe recently seen in the thriller, Unhinged.(Reuters File Photo)

Actor Russell Crowe has teamed up with filmmaker Gary Fleder for thriller Poker Face. Written by Stephen M Coates, film will see Russell essay the role of Jake, a tech billionaire who gathers his childhood friends to his Miami estate for what turns into a high stakes game of poker, reported Deadline.

"Those friends have a love hate relationship with the host, a master game-player/planner, and he has concocted an elaborate scheme designed to bring a certain justice to all of them.

"However, Jake finds himself re-thinking his strategy when his Miami mansion is overtaken by a dangerous home invader whose previous jobs have all ended in murder and arson," the official plotline read.

The project, which comes from Arclight Films, will be produced by Gary Hamilton, Addam Bramich, Ryan Hamilton, Jeanette Volturno, Jason Clark and Keith Rodger.

Gary is known for directing films such as Runaway Jury (2003), The Express: The Ernie Davis Story (2008) and Jason Statham-starrer Homefront (2013).

Russell most recently starred in the thriller, Unhinged. He will next feature in Chris Hemsworth-led Thor: Love and Thunder and horror thriller The Georgetown Project.

