Ryan Gosling sends Greta Gerwig a surprise Barbie-themed flash mob on her birthday. Watch

Greta Gerwig celebrated her 40th birthday on August 4. To surprise on her special day, Ryan Gosling planned a surprise birthday gift for his Barbie director by organising a dance mob. Ryan stars as the plastic doll Ken in Greta's July release Barbie, which is inching closer to grossing a worldwide collection of $1 billion. (Also read: Marc Maron reviews Barbie, says men who have a problem with the film are ‘insecure babies’)

Ryan's surprise for Greta

Ryan Gosling planned a surprise birthday present for his Barbie director Greta Gerwig.

The official Instagram handle of Barbie, @Barbiethemovie, shared a video of Greta being surprised by a group of dancers at her Pilates class. The caption said, "As Kens know…. Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song and dance! Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta’s birthday with all the feelings!!" In the video, a group of men start dancing to 'I am just Ken' and then as several other female dancers arrive, the song then transitions to Dua Lipa's Dance The Night and everyone dances to the choreographed steps.

After the performance, everyone starts to cheer and wish the director happy birthday in unison. Greta is seen wiping off tears of happiness and saying, "I had no idea!' She also goes ahead and hugs everyone.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the wholesome post, many fans added their comments. A fan said, "I feel like Greta is one of those people who are just an absolute joy to exist around and a great friend. working with her for a whole movie?! Yes please!" Another said, "This is so sweet!!!!" A second fan said, "Happy birthday to the Queen Greta! Thank you for all you do & bringing healing to so many." "Happy birthday!! Thank you for giving us the event of the year!! Love you," wrote another.

Aprt from Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig's Barbie stars Margot Robbie in the lead, as stereotypical Barbie, with an ensemble cast that includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell. The premise reads, “After being expelled from the utopian Barbie Land for being less-than-perfect dolls, Barbie and Ken go on a journey of self-discovery to the real world.”

